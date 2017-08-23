Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Powers Marlins to doubleheader sweep

Osuna homered in each half of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Phillies, going a combined 3-for-8 with two walks, three runs scored and four RBI over both games.

He now sports a .300/.390/.529 slash line in August with five home runs, 11 runs and 16 RBI in 19 games. Ozuna's breakout shows no signs of fading, and his ability to keep slugging and offering support for Giancarlo Stanton will go a long way towards determining whether the Marlins stay afloat in the NL wild-card chase.