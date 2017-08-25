Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Thursday's win

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

The Marlins' outfield trio combined for eight hits (including two doubles and two homers), three RBI and six runs in a 9-8 victory. Giancarlo Stanton has been the engine of the offense as the team makes a late push for a wild-card spot, but Ozuna's been doing his part as well with a .316/.411/.539 slash line, five home runs and 17 RBI through 21 games in August.