The Marlins optioned Acosta to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

He's being sent out to clear a roster spot for Connor Norby (wrist), who's been activated from the 10-day injured list. Acosta went just 4-for-24 during his nine games with the big club, though three of those hits were home runs.

