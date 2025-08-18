Acosta is expected to be called up by the Marlins on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Acosta appears to be set to join the major-league roster for the first time in his career. The infielder has posted a .232 average with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, 52 runs scored and 28 stolen bases over 380 at-bats in 106 games with Triple-A Jacksonville this season. Graham Pauley (side) was dealing with side discomfort Sunday and it's possible that Acosta could replace him on the 26-man roster if Pauley requires a stint on the injured list.