Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
Rojas agreed to a one-year, $1.18 million deal with the Marlins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. Rojas hit an incredibly empty .290 last season, tallying just one home run, 37 runs, 26 RBI and two steals in 306 plate appearances. He should see plenty of action this season as a shortstop and super utility player on a gutted Marlins roster.
