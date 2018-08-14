Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Avoids major injury
Rojas was diagnosed with a left ankle bruise after leaving Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves.
This is relatively good news for the Marlins, as Rojas will be considered day-to-day moving forward. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to Tuesday's matchup before a decision on his status is made.
