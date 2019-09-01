Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back from injured list Sunday
Rojas (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and is leading off and starting at shortstop at Washington, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Rojas completed a five-game rehab stint between High-A Jupiter and Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, clearing the way for his return to the majors. The 30-year-old had a .267/.309/.427 slash line in 22 games after the All-Star break before going down with the right hamstring strain.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Shifts rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Has resumed baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Officially lands on IL•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: May be IL bound•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Suffers hamstring strain•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....