Rojas (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and is leading off and starting at shortstop at Washington, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Rojas completed a five-game rehab stint between High-A Jupiter and Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, clearing the way for his return to the majors. The 30-year-old had a .267/.309/.427 slash line in 22 games after the All-Star break before going down with the right hamstring strain.