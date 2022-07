Rojas (neck) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Rojas was involved in a collision in the infield Friday and eventually left the game with what manager Don Mattingly described as "almost like a little stinger." The issue won't end up costing Rojas a start. He has quietly been on a nice run, batting .290/.337/.430 with three homers and four steals since the start of June.