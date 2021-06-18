Rojas (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will be in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since late May with a dislocated and fractured left index finger, but he'll rejoin the Marlins after missing about three weeks. Rojas has a .275/.354/.433 slash line with three homers, 14 doubles, 16 RBI, four stolen bases and 32 runs in 48 games this season. and he should reclaim the everyday role at shortstop now that he's healthy.