Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Monday
Rojas (hand) is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Monday against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas is back in action after missing the previous two games with a bruised hand. The 29-year-old, who is hitting just .230/.298/.347 through 70 games this season, will face lefty Andrew Suarez in his first game back.
