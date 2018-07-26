Rojas (back) is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Thursday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

He dealt with back spasms in Monday's game, but it was a minor issue, as he appeared off the bench the following day. Rojas won't play every day going forward, but his defense should earn him three or four starts per week, sharing time with JT Riddle and Martin Prado.

