Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back-to-back starts vs. righties
Rojas will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Rojas entered the season in the short side of a platoon at shortstop with JT Riddle, but he may have emerged as the Marlins' preferred option at the position. The lefty-hitting Riddle is on the bench for the second straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher (Sonny Gray), affording Rojas another spin in the lineup. Rojas is slashing a modest .250/.323/.321 through 31 plate appearances this season, but he's still been more effective than Riddle, who is off to a 4-for-23 start and has struck out nine times while taking no walks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...