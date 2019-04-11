Rojas will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Rojas entered the season in the short side of a platoon at shortstop with JT Riddle, but he may have emerged as the Marlins' preferred option at the position. The lefty-hitting Riddle is on the bench for the second straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher (Sonny Gray), affording Rojas another spin in the lineup. Rojas is slashing a modest .250/.323/.321 through 31 plate appearances this season, but he's still been more effective than Riddle, who is off to a 4-for-23 start and has struck out nine times while taking no walks.