Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Begins rehab assignment
Rojas (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Friday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
He is expected to play five innings in his first rehab game. Rojas has been out since Aug. 6 and should not require a lengthy rehab assignment.
