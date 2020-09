Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk and two runs scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Rojas extended Miami's lead to 5-1 with his homer off David Phelps in the sixth. The blast was the infielder's third long ball and it gave him his 17th RBI of the season. He will take a very strong .370/.452/.593 slash line into Tuesday's game against Boston.