Rojas went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, four RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Rojas began his productive day at the dish with a three-run home run in the second inning against Vince Velasquez. He followed that up with an RBI triple in the fourth inning before coming around to score. Rojas notched multi-hit performances in all three games against the Phillies, and will get a few more positive matchups as the Marlins open a series against Baltimore on Monday.