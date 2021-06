Rojas went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Rojas was one of four Miami players that recorded at least two knocks, but he paced the Marlins in the RBI department and also ended a 13-game homer drought with his long ball in the bottom of the first inning. The shortstop now has four homers on the season while adding 20 RBI across 55 games.