Rojas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas will sit for the second time in the series as JT Riddle gets the nod at shortstop. Considering Rojas is slashing just .257/.272/.366 and doesn't project as much more than a utility man for the Marlins over the long haul, he may be in store for a limited at-bats in September as Miami tries to determine if Riddle can be a solution in the middle infield heading into 2019.