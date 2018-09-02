Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Bows out of lineup
Rojas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas will sit for the second time in the series as JT Riddle gets the nod at shortstop. Considering Rojas is slashing just .257/.272/.366 and doesn't project as much more than a utility man for the Marlins over the long haul, he may be in store for a limited at-bats in September as Miami tries to determine if Riddle can be a solution in the middle infield heading into 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...