Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Catching fire at plate
Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Starting at third base and hitting second, Rojas pushed his spring slash line up to .462/.481/.500 through 27 plate appearances, although Thursday's two-bagger has been the only one of his 12 hits to go for extra bases. The 30-year-old is competing with JT Riddle for the starting shortstop job in Miami, but the most likely outcome will see the two share the workload at the position during the season, with Rojas also seeing action elsewhere on the infield as needed. If he can keep the power gains he made last year while hitting closer to the .290 average he posted in 2017, Rojas could have some sneaky fantasy value this season.
