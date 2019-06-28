Rojas went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Nationals.

Stephen Strasburg silenced most of Rojas' teammates, but he was a one-man wrecking crew in this one as he notched his second career four-hit game. He was at the heart each of his team's three scoring plays in this one, including a two-run double before scoring in the third inning. While Rojas has eight hits in this last 15 at-bats, this was the first time he's really hit the ball with authority and he's not a particularly valuable fantasy asset at the moment, aside from the occasional stolen base.