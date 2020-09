Rojas went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Monday against Atlanta.

Rojas recorded his first double in the second inning, driving in Jazz Chisholm. His other RBI proved to be the game-winner, as he hit another double in the top of 10th frame to put the Marlins up 5-4. The performance was Rojas' third multi-hit game since Aug. 21, though he's still hitting .375/.470/.607 across 66 plate appearances for the season.