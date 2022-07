Rojas went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

The shortstop beat out a potential double-play grounder in the fifth inning, swiped second base and then came home on a Nick Fortes single. Rojas hasn't done much at the plate so far in July, going 9-for-36 (.250) with only one RBI, but he has stolen two of his six bases on the season during the month.