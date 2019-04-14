Rojas went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Phillies.

Rojas had his second three-hit game of the season as he received the start at shortstop for the fourth straight game. The 30-year-old is slashing .316/.372/.421 with four doubles and six RBI through 38 at-bats.

