Rojas is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas finds himself on the bench for just the third time this season. He's gotten off to a solid start at the plate, hitting .281/.378/.391 through 64 plate appearances. Jass Chisholm slides to shortstop in his absence, opening up second base for Jose Devers to make his MLB debut.
