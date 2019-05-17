Rojas described the injury that took him out of Wednesday's game as an issue with his rib cage, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Nothing serious," Rojas said. "I don't think it's muscular or anything, or something that is going to keep me from playing. I feel one of my ribs went out of place. Every time I get it adjusted, I feel fine."

It doesn't sound like Rojas will be out for long, as he could return to the lineup as soon as Friday. The veteran shortstop is slashing .242/.299/.288 through 39 games and is still looking for his first homer in 2019 after launching a career-high 11 last year.