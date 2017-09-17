Play

Rojas, who exited Sunday's game early, was officially diagnosed with a left shoulder strain.

Rojas injured his left shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning. The severity of the strain has not been revealed, but it appears that the shortstop could be sidelined for some time with the ailment. We'll await word from the Marlins on his official timeline.

