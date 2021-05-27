Manager Don Mattingly said after Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies that Rojas suffered a dislocated finger during the contest, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Mattingly acknowledged that a trip to the injured list could be a possibility for Rojas, who went 1-for-3 with a walk before being lifted in the top of the ninth inning. The Marlins will likely send Rojas in for more tests Friday before deciding whether or not an IL stint will be necessary. Jose Devers replaced Rojas in Thursday's game, but Jazz Chisholm could end up shifting over from second base to cover shortstop on an everyday basis if Rojas is forced to miss time.