Rojas went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Considering the shortstop hadn't drawn a walk since July 5, it was a little surprising to see him display so much patience at the plate. Rojas added his seventh stolen base of the year Thursday. The 32-year-old has a .270/.333/.409 slash line with five home runs, 27 RBI and 37 runs scored. He also lifted his walk rate to 7.4 percent, but he shouldn't be counted on to draw frequent free passes.