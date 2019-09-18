Rojas went 4-for-6 with three doubles and six RBI to help the Marlins to a 12-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

It was a massive game for Rojas, who drove in half of his team's runs on the strength of a trio of three-baggers. He hasn't provided much power this season, with just five homers in 122 games, but the 30-year-old has managed a solid .288 average and the three doubles gives him 27 season. Still, he's slugging just .388, so performances like this haven't been a particularly common occurrence.