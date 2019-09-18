Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in six Tuesday
Rojas went 4-for-6 with three doubles and six RBI to help the Marlins to a 12-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
It was a massive game for Rojas, who drove in half of his team's runs on the strength of a trio of three-baggers. He hasn't provided much power this season, with just five homers in 122 games, but the 30-year-old has managed a solid .288 average and the three doubles gives him 27 season. Still, he's slugging just .388, so performances like this haven't been a particularly common occurrence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...