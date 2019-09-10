Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in two runs
Rojas went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 8-3 loss to Milwaukee.
Rojas' two-run single in the sixth inning pulled the Marlins within a run of Milwaukee but that would be short-lived. The 30-year-old shortstop has gone 5-for-10 over the last two days, bringing his season average to .287.
