Rojas went 1-for-5 with three walks and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

The shortstop saw very few pitches to hit during the marathon with light-hitting catcher Chad Wallace and the pitcher's spot behind him in the batting order, but Rojas made it count when he did, bringing home Brian Anderson from second base with a single in the 17th inning off Cubs closer Brandon Morrow. The career .256 hitter is just 2-for-9 to begin the season, and with J.T. Riddle (shoulder) potentially taking over starting duties at shortstop once he gets healthy, this could well end up being the high point of Rojas' season as a hitter.