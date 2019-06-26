Rojas went 2-for-3 with a HBP and a double before being ejected from Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.

It's not entirely clear what Rojas said to warrant his eighth-inning ejection, as he was in the dugout at the time after striking out, but his issues with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook apparently extended back to a blown check-swing call in his first at-bat. He's unlikely to face additional league discipline -- a good thing for the Marlins, considering the shortstop's .333/.415/.444 slash line over his last 20 games.