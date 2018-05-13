Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Exits after HBP
Rojas exited Sunday's game against the Braves early after being hit by a pitch on his hand, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rojas was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning and was replaced at first base entering the eighth frame. The specifics of his hand injury have not been revealed, but that information should become available shortly.
