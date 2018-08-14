Rojas left the night cap of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta with an apparent ankle injury, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas grabbed his ankle after being thrown out on a play at third base. The severity of the issue should be revealed after further evaluation, but he'll be considered day-to-day for now. Yadiel Rivera entered the ballgame at third base to replace the injured Rojas.

