Rojas exited Sunday's game against the Brewers with an apparent injury, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas appeared to injure himself while diving for a groundball in the top of the second inning. He was holding his left wrist after the play, so he could be dealing with a wrist or potential shoulder injury. He was replaced by Mike Aviles at shortstop.

