Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Exits with apparent leg injury
Rojas exited Thursday's game against the Twins with an apparent lower-body injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The shortstop appeared to tweak his leg while running from first to third in the bottom of the third inning and was subsequently replaced by Yadiel Rivera prior to the fourth frame. Rojas will likely be further evaluated during the team's off day Friday before his status for Saturday's series opener against the Rays is determined.
