Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Exits with calf issue
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas left Saturday's game against Atlanta with left calf tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Rojas was forced to exit Saturday's contest in the top of the seventh inning and was replaced by Erik Gonzalez. He was 0-for-2 at the plate prior to leaving the game.
