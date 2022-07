Rojas was removed in the bottom of the sixth of Sunday's 2-0 extra-inning win over the Mets with neck tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He went hitless in two plate appearances prior to departing.

Luke Williams came off the bench to replace Rojas, who may picked up the injury during his second plate appearance a half-inning earlier. He can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Pirates.