Rojas (not injury related) is expected to rejoin the Marlins on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Rojas, who played in just three games before landing on the IL due to a positive COVID-19 test, is ready to return after spending the past week getting up to speed at Miami's alternate camp site. It remains to be seen whether he will immediately rejoin the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Mets, but either way Rojas should quickly settle back in as the team's everyday shortstop.