Rojas is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas will get the day off after starting seven straight games at shortstop, despite hitting an impressive .375/.464/.708 with seven RBI and a 0:4 K:BB through 28 plate appearances over that span. Mike Aviles will start and bat eighth in his place.

