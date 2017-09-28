Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Gets breather Thursday
Rojas is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas will get the day off after starting seven straight games at shortstop, despite hitting an impressive .375/.464/.708 with seven RBI and a 0:4 K:BB through 28 plate appearances over that span. Mike Aviles will start and bat eighth in his place.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dealing with tear in rotator cuff•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Diagnosed with shoulder strain•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...