Rojas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.
Rojas opened the scoring with a solo shot off Philadelphia starter David Hale in the third inning. While not known for his power, Rojas has put together a solid season across the board. The shortstop has a .291/.360/.466 slash line, three home runs, 15 RBI, 29 runs scored and four stolen bases in 41 games. He'll remain near the top of the order, although Rojas has typically hit second when second baseman Jazz Chisholm is in the lineup.