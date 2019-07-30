Rojas went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

The infielder had only one homer through his first 97 games this season, but Rojas has now gone deep in three straight games, boosting his slash line on the year to .289/.344/.382. With the trade deadline looming, the 30-year-old has picked the right time to get hot if Miami is thinking about moving him.