Rojas (jaw) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Friday against the Mariners, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas was diagnosed with a jaw contusion after being hit in the head by a pitch Thursday against the Nationals, but it's apparently not a serious concern since he's back in the lineup a day later. The 33-year-old has struggled early in 2022 with a .163/.212/.224 slash line through 14 games.