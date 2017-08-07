Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Heads to bench Monday
Rojas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas is 0-for-12 over his last three contests, so he'll head to the bench for a breather. Mike Aviles is starting at shortstop in his stead.
