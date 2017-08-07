Rojas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas is 0-for-12 over his last three contests, so he'll head to the bench for a breather. Mike Aviles is starting at shortstop in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast