Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Heads to bench Sunday
Rojas is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas entered the Marlins' series against the Brewers hitting .299, but after going 0-for-11 over the past three days, his season average now sits at a pedestrian .256 mark. He'll head to the bench for the first time this season with Yadiel Rivera filling in at shortstop.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Two hits in Monday's loss•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Pops second homer of season Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Hits first home run•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in winning run Friday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Should open season in everyday role•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...