Rojas is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas entered the Marlins' series against the Brewers hitting .299, but after going 0-for-11 over the past three days, his season average now sits at a pedestrian .256 mark. He'll head to the bench for the first time this season with Yadiel Rivera filling in at shortstop.