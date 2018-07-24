Rojas (back) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas will head to the bench after suffering from back spasms during Monday's game, ending a streak of three straight starts for the infielder. The Marlins seem to be viewing Rojas as day-to-day, but it's unclear if he'll be available off the bench Tuesday.

