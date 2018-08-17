Rojas (ankle) is not in the lineup against Washington on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas will remain on the bench for the third straight game after suffering a left ankle bruise during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He was able to make a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday which likely indicates that he will not require a stint on the DL, but manager Don Mattingly continues to stress precaution with his shortstop. In his absence, JT Riddle will draw another start.