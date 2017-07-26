Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Held out Wednesday
Rojas (shoulder) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rojas remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury, although more information on status should come forth as the results of Tuesday's doctor visit are revealed. Mike Aviles will man shortstop in his stead Wednesday.
