Rojas (shoulder) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury, although more information on status should come forth as the results of Tuesday's doctor visit are revealed. Mike Aviles will man shortstop in his stead Wednesday.

