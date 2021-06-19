Rojas (finger) went 0-for-5 in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.
Rojas missed three weeks with a dislocated and fractured left index finger. He's posted a solid .267/.345/.420 slash line across 197 plate appearances this year. Rojas will likely resume an everyday role at shortstop, pushing Jazz Chisholm over to second base while Jon Berti and Deven Marrero compete for playing time at the hot corner.
