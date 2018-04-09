Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Hits first home run
Rojas went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.
Rojas has gotten consistent at-bats while J.T. Riddle remains out of the lineup. He's produced precious little in 34 at-bats as he only has two RBI and three runs scored after his performance today. He's currently empty playing time and will lose all fantasy relevance once Riddle returns.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in winning run Friday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Should open season in everyday role•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Picks up two hits Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Will compete for starting shortstop role•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Avoids arbitration with Marlins•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...