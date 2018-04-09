Rojas went 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Rojas has gotten consistent at-bats while J.T. Riddle remains out of the lineup. He's produced precious little in 34 at-bats as he only has two RBI and three runs scored after his performance today. He's currently empty playing time and will lose all fantasy relevance once Riddle returns.