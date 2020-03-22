Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Holding down starting role
Rojas is expected to begin the regular season as the Marlins' starting shortstop despite a lackluster .250/.308/.458 slash line through 26 Grapefruit League plate appearances.
The 31-year-old isn't in the lineup for his offensive contributions but instead to provide steady defense behind a pitching staff that often needs all the help it can get. Rojas' hold on the starting job at the six is likely to be tenuous once the regular season begins, however; Jon Berti could push for more playing time if he keeps running wild as he did at the end of last year, and the organization may want to reward top prospect Jazz Chisholm with a callup if he proves himself at Triple-A Wichita.
